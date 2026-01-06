Red Tortoise LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Red Tortoise LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,485,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,681,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,201,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,337,000 after purchasing an additional 212,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,037,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,922,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,490,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,131,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

