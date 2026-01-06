SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,199 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

