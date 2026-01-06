Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.05.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. This represents a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,600. The trade was a 27.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $67,326,816. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $448.80 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

