Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,736 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,077,107 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $217,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after buying an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,726,552,000 after buying an additional 932,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $204,296,000 after buying an additional 797,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $377,726,000 after acquiring an additional 791,978 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $204.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 16,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $3,369,687.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,425.60. The trade was a 89.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $244,932.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,931.60. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 122,469 shares of company stock worth $24,650,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

