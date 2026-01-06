Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,504 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $182,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

