Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 196,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $133,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,685,690.72. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $940,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,293.42. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock worth $53,168,301 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

