Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,517 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NU were worth $197,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NU by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NU by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 651,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

