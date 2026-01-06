The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,621 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $236,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $122.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.