Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 4.0% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $253.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average of $271.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of -142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -402.25%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

