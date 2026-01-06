Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $251,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 111,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 345.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,345,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $615,280,000 after acquiring an additional 227,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $382.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.