Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 197,742 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,742 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $261,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 12.9% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.0%

GE opened at $324.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $329.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

