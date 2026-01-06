Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,339,845 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco makes up 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $422,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itau Unibanco from $6.80 to $7.77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 502.86%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

Featured Articles

