Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $288,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after acquiring an additional 834,129 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 675,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,262,000 after purchasing an additional 462,038 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.11.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $680.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $614.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

