Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 39,131 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,131 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $317,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after buying an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,571,000 after buying an additional 679,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,583,000 after buying an additional 988,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Citigroup stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. The company has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

