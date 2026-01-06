Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 156,534 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,534 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $390,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $298.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

