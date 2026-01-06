Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $304,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,022,000 after acquiring an additional 226,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,095 shares of company stock worth $9,305,450. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:BSX opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

