Head to Head Comparison: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MJ alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MJ and American Realty Investors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Realty Investors $47.32 million 5.48 -$14.70 million $0.36 44.61

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A American Realty Investors 11.74% 0.33% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MJ and American Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Realty Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given MJ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MJ is more favorable than American Realty Investors.

Summary

American Realty Investors beats MJ on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

(Get Free Report)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.