Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $604,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,225,000 after buying an additional 122,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,715,000 after acquiring an additional 226,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 108.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,351,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,875,000 after acquiring an additional 703,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,082,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $192,051.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,950.10. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

CAVA Group Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE CAVA opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

Featured Stories

