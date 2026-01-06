Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Sells 59,265 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,265 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 246,337 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 99,663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

