Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF $TOPT

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOPT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOPT opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

