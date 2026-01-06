Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 18,226 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- A month before the crash
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.