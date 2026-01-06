Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on January 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on December 18th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Depot alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/9/2025.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.