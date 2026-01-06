Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.70 and last traded at GBX 82.70. 43,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 162,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.70.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £410.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

