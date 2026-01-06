Stevens Capital Partners Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,428 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,000. Tapestry makes up about 2.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 499,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 490,237 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Tapestry by 6.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,781 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 20.5% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,785. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,266,307.23. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

TPR stock opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

