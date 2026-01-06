KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UNH to $391 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst conviction that the stock has upside from current levels. Barclays raises UNH price target

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $386.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $342.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

