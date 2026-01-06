Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS is Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

DFUS stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $75.26.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.