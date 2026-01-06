iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stake Boosted by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

