KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.48.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE MA opened at $568.85 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $510.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.