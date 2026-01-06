Head-To-Head Review: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) versus Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hippo and MGIC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 1 1 4 1 2.71 MGIC Investment 1 3 0 1 2.20

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.63%. MGIC Investment has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than MGIC Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $372.10 million 2.08 -$40.50 million $3.62 8.45 MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 5.48 $762.99 million $3.11 9.51

This table compares Hippo and MGIC Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGIC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hippo has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGIC Investment has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo 21.30% -5.89% -1.28% MGIC Investment 61.96% 14.62% 11.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Hippo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

