Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.2963.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

