Financial Review: Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) & C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Shengfeng Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1 8 16 1 2.65 Shengfeng Development 1 0 0 0 1.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $149.48, suggesting a potential downside of 10.60%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $17.72 billion 1.11 $465.69 million $4.93 33.92 Shengfeng Development $504.16 million N/A $10.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Shengfeng Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.64% 34.77% 11.71% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.74, suggesting that its share price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Shengfeng Development on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. It also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 45,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh brand name. Further, the company offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. It provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

