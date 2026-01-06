Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.3684.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ABT opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

