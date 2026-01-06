United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 and last traded at GBX 0.14. Approximately 116,339,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 198,513,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

