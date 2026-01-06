Brokerages Set Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Target Price at $96.21

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.2059.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 106,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. Southern has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Southern’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

