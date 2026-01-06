Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives $13.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
Shares of OBIO stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,665.05% and a negative return on equity of 320.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orchestra BioMed, Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company’s research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high?unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed’s pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.
Orchestra BioMed conducts early? and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.
