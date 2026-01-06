Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) versus Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Financial Comparison

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 5 13 0 2.72 Cannae 1 1 2 0 2.25

Dividends

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $190.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Cannae has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Ares Management.

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ares Management pays out 192.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cannae pays out -7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cannae is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 11.72% 16.33% 4.00% Cannae -108.39% -23.16% -18.38%

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Cannae”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.88 billion 14.47 $463.74 million $2.33 73.83 Cannae $452.50 million 1.73 -$304.60 million ($7.73) -2.05

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Management beats Cannae on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

