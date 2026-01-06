C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $21.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.9167.

Several brokerages have commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $216,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,465.60. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $3,185,488.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,443.44. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,948,845 shares of company stock worth $30,849,644. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 683.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.97. C3.ai has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $38.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 108.06%.The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

