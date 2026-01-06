Contrasting ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and ARKO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 1.82 -$4.81 million ($2.56) -0.70 ARKO $8.73 billion 0.06 $20.84 million $0.11 39.82

Risk & Volatility

ARKO has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKO has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and ARKO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -191.48% -995.56% -170.77% ARKO 0.24% 6.95% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of ARKO shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ARKO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and ARKO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00 ARKO 1 3 1 1 2.33

ARKO has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 62.67%. Given ARKO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARKO is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

ARKO beats Reborn Coffee on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.