Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $64.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business had revenue of $409.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,363,911.70. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,493.93. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

