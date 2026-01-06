SEMrush (SEMR) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SEMrush to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million $8.24 million -595.50 SEMrush Competitors $261.30 million -$40.93 million -9.02

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.9% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SEMrush and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83 SEMrush Competitors 84 185 205 9 2.29

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 75.45%. Given SEMrush’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEMrush has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% SEMrush Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Summary

SEMrush beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

