Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 217.02% and a net margin of 32.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,511,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,524,000 after acquiring an additional 379,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $16,210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 162.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,409,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 872,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 3.5% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,399,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company’s lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

