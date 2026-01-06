Brokerages Set Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Target Price at $29.20

Shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Flowco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,007,458.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 332,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,291.02. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 83,883 shares of company stock worth $1,548,331 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Flowco by 95.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flowco by 183.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Flowco during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Flowco by 38.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FLOC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. Flowco has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

