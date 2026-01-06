Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

FTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th.

Shares of FTK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $588.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $984,922.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 197,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,768.15. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 304.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 609,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc (NYSE: FTK) is a Houston-based oilfield services provider specializing in innovative chemical technologies for the upstream energy sector. The company develops, manufactures and markets specialty drilling fluids, completion fluids and production chemicals that enhance drilling efficiency, optimize well performance and mitigate operational risks. Flotek’s solutions are designed to improve drilling rates of penetration, reduce nonproductive time and address challenging downhole environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature wells and sour service conditions.

Flotek’s operations are organized into three core business segments: Drilling & Completion Fluids, Production Chemicals & Process Management, and Water Solutions.

