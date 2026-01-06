Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $98.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $89.04 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $271,421.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,413.06. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $643,395.85. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

