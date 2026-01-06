Brokerages Set USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.3333.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 8th.
NASDAQ USAR opened at $15.80 on Friday. USA Rare Earth has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.96.
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.
In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.
