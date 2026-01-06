Brokerages Set USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

NASDAQ USAR opened at $15.80 on Friday. USA Rare Earth has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.96.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

