Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

