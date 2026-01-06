City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives $133.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $121.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. City has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. City had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Equities analysts expect that City will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $243,411.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,324.12. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 416 shares of company stock valued at $48,768. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in City by 463.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in City by 45.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 28.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

