Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLED. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $123.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Display has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $164.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 34.65%.The business had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 174.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Universal Display by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 14.5% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 223,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Further Reading

