IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $682.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

