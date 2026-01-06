Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Magna International Stock Up 0.8%

MGA opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.50%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $8,606,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magna International by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

